Coca-Cola, Sprite, Minute Maid recalled over potential presence of metal pieces

(WXIN) – Have Coke, Sprite or Minute Maid in your refrigerator? You may want to check the labels after a pair of recalls from Coca-Cola.

The products were the subject of a voluntary recall because they could contain foreign objects such as metal bolts or washers, according to Food Safety News.

The Minute Maid drinks were available in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Minute Maid recall involves the following flavors:

Berry Punch – Date codes: Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

According to Commissaries, Coca-Cola recalled certain batches of Coke and Sprite sold in 12-ounce cans in late November because of the potential presence of “foreign matter.”

That recall affected southeastern states and included:

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

The expiration date for the products is 2022. Customers who bought them should seek a refund or throw them out.