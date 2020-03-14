Austin Energy, Atmos Energy will suspend disconnects during coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy has announced it will suspend all utility disconnects for non-payment due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In its announcement, Austin Energy said in part:

“The City of Austin is committed to the health and safety of the public and has suspended all utility disconnects for non-payment. As our community comes together to respond to the concerns of COVID-19, the City has taken steps to ensure customers have uninterrupted access to utility services.”

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy says it will temporarily suspend natural gas disconnections for customers during this time.

In its Saturday announcement, Atmos Energy said:

“We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”

Atmos Energy says it also offers Budget Billing, which is based on a rolling, 12-month average of the bill and adjusts monthly, providing a more predictable amount due every month.

Customers who need help paying their bill can click here.

For more information, customers can call (888) 286-6700.