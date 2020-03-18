Aqua Texas utilities says water is treated, drinkable and safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Essential Utilities said on Wednesday that its Aqua Texas utilities service is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control to constantly address COVID-19 outbreak procedures — in addition to continuing its thorough water treatment.

In a release, the company said:

“Though scientists are still researching the specifics about the spread of COVID-19, Aqua Texas’s standard business operations include treatment procedures that remove or inactivate viruses, including COVID-19, from water supplies and sources.”

The company says that all its water is drinkable, safe and meets all federal and state requirements.

Aqua Texas customers can stay up to date on any water service emergencies impacting their area by clicking here.