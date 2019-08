AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amtrak customers can now buy nationwide one-way travel tickets for half price as part of the company’s September Sale, beginning Friday August 16 and running through August 17.

Tickets must be for trips between Sept. 1 and 30, with no blackout dates. Austin’s Amtrak station is located at 250 N. Lamar Blvd.

The offer is available at amtrak.com and is non-refundable.