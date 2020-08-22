Airbnb indefinitely bans parties in its listings worldwide

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Airbnb announced that for the first time, it is taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorized parties. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KXAN) — Airbnb is shutting down parties in its listings worldwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the San Francisco-based company announced a global ban on parties and events on all future bookings. Airbnb is also capping occupancy at 16.

The ban went into effect Friday and will go indefinitely until further notice.

Guests who violate the rules may be legally pursued by Airbnb, the company says, and it wouldn’t be the first time Airbnb has taken such actions.

According to the Associated Press, Airbnb initiated legal proceedings against a guest who held an unauthorized party at a home in Sacramento County, California earlier this month. Three people were shot and hurt at that party.

“We acknowledge that there will always be those who attempt to break the rules. This is why we’ve implemented steep consequences for hosts or guests who try to skirt them – including bans from our community and even legal action.” Airbnb

The company says it did update its policies before, asking both hosts and guests to follow local COVID-19 health mandates, but that this ban goes a step further.

Airbnb is also looking at a possible exceptions for “specialty and traditional hospitality venues,” like boutique hotels.

University of Texas at Austin staff recently echoed the same sentiment. Last month, a letter released to students told them parties were not allowed on or off campus, to protect everyone’s health.

Students are currently moving in through the weekend and must follow certain COVID-19 safety protocols while on campus, including wearing a face mask indoors and staying six feet apart.