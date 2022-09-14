AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin Public Works announced major roadway improvements started along East Stassney Lane.

Drivers were urged to pay attention to lane impacts for safety. The project along Stassney Lane extends from Teri Road to Burleson Road, according to the city.

The project was funded by the voter-approved 2018 Bond.

“The project’s purpose is to create a safer, smoother commute for residents using the heavily traveled road through full street reconstruction,” APW said. “New shared use paths will also be installed on both sides of the road as well. The project will also address road deterioration due to recent flooding in the area.”

According to the city, the first of three phases for the project recently began near Teri Road, and it is expected to last eight months. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2023.

Image provided by Austin Public Works

Image provided by Austin Public Works

Image provided by Austin Public Works

The construction impacts included lane closures, sidewalk closures and transit relocations.

The city said Stassney Lane was reduced to two lanes along most of the project limits, and it would operate with two lanes (one in each direction) throughout the project.

According to APW, select Capital Metro Route 311 bus stops along Stassney Lane would be temporarily relocated during project construction.

Austin Public Works urged everyone traveling in the area to watch their speed and stay alert for construction workers and pedestrian traffic.