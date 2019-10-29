Construction begins for another high rise in Rainey neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Real estate developer Intracorp is kicking off its 44 East Ave. project Tuesday with an official groundbreaking ceremony.

They’re building a 49-story tower in the Rainey Street neighborhood. The finished product will include 1-to 4 bedroom homes ranging from just over 500 sq. ft. to more than 3,500 sq. ft.

Tuesday afternoon, they invited the public to come and help tear down the existing building on the site. With a donation to the Trail Foundation, people could spray paint the exterior or use a hammer or sledgehammer on the walls.

All proceeds from the demolition party will benefit The Trail Foundation, a nonprofit that helps the City of Austin maintain and improve the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

The project is beginning as Austin’s Transportation Department continues to study safety and potential improvements on Rainey Street. Traffic, parking and pedestrian safety have been top concerns in recent years for people who live in the area.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is working on finding out the status of the mobility study and speaking with neighbors about their safety concerns. Watch KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.