Concordia University debuts new arena for esports; will start first competitive season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Concordia University will debut its esports arena Tuesday as the new program ramps up its first year of varsity esports competition.

The Austin university will be sponsoring teams in Overwatch (a first-person shooting game with supporting players) and League of Legends (a multi-player online battle arena with five players) competing against 100 colleges and universities throughout the United States and Canada starting in August, according to a release from the school.

The arena is equipped with what the school is calling 12 professional-level gaming stations. The gaming stations have high-level hardware and peripherals including 240-hertz monitors, Concordia University says.

A team of freshman and transfer student-athletes will represent Concordia in its first competitive season. The school will be the sixth varsity esports program in the state of Texas.

Texas Wesleyan, University of North Texas, University of Texas- Dallas, Schreiner University and Jarvis Christian College also support an esports program.