AUSTIN (KXAN) — A weekend shooting involving police left one person dead and three others injured on Sixth Street.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday between Brazos and San Jacinto Streets.

The officers were responding to someone trying to illegally carry a gun into a bar Saturday night according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said that person pulled out the firearm and pointed it towards officers before they opened fire.

This recent shooting has some people looking at the Downtown Entertainment district with a little more caution.

“All of a sudden I heard gunshots,” said Abdou, who works about a block from where the shooting took place. “Everybody started clearing out.”

Haley Salzwedel said she avoids what many refer to as “dirty sixth” as much as possible, especially after shootings.

“I will say overall I don’t typically feel safe,” Salzwedal said. “I think it has definitely influenced my decision to come out to certain areas and I definitely avoid certain areas where there has been a history of violence.”

Tyler Barabas said the reputation for Sixth Street has gotten worse over the years and he usually avoids the area as well.

“I definitely don’t venture down here as much as I used to,” said Barabas.

In 2022, the city council passed the “Safer 6th Street Initiative”, a comprehensive plan to make the area safer.

“The safer 6th street initiative really needs to ramp up,” said Bill Brice with the Downtown Austin Alliance.

While things like HALO cameras and better lighting have been added, the Downtown Austin Alliance said more can be done.

“Increased police presence is absolutely necessary to improve public safety. It is a deterrent it allows for faster response,”

In this case, officers responded one minute after receiving notification about the suspect with the gun.

While some said more officers will help, Barabas said other improvements besides adding police could work, too.

“I don’t want to see this turn into a police state either so surveillance and policing is necessary in certain ways, but I hope we find a happy balance,” Barabas said.

APD tells us it is in the process of obtaining more light trailers to enhance safety and visibility in areas of concern.

APD is also shifting more officers to the area and allowing them to focus on crime trends and public concerns.

New vehicle safety barriers for increased pedestrian safety are also being looked into.