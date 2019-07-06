Concerns over potential Salmonella outbreak prompts pig ear treat recall

(KXAN) — Pig ear products sold in bulk sold by Pet Supplies Plus are undergoing a voluntary recall due to a potential Salmonella outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

So far 45 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. The reports have ranged across 13 states. Of the reported cases, 12 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 89% of cases reported coming into contact with a dog before getting sick and 71% of cases said they came into contact with a pig ear dog treat before showing symptoms.

Investigators examined the dog treats. While the exact strain from this most recent outbreak was not identified, several other strains of Salmonella were found.

CDC is continuing to investigate this most recent outbreak.