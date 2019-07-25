Concerns arise over Austin’s hiring process for Chief Animal Services Officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are concerns whether Austin can maintain its status as the country’s largest no-kill city. A group is frustrated with the process for hiring a new Chief Animal Services Officer, the department head who would oversee the city’s shelter and work to save more animals.

For almost a decade now, Austin has been a “No-Kill” city.

In 2010, the city council passed a plan requiring at least 90-percent of pets brought into the city’s shelter be saved.

Earlier this year, council members went further. They passed a resolution increasing the expectations of the number of animals saved from 90 to 95 percent after advocates and volunteers called on the city to do more to protect animals in Austin.

“We are the most humane, safest city in America,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, the executive director for Austin Pets Alive! Dr. Jefferson said the city’s new hire could put that title on the line.

The final candidates, Don Bland and Linda Cadotte, have backgrounds in animal care, but critics say they’re not prepared to take on the job.

Right now, Larry Tucker, the past chair for the City of Austin/Travis County Animal Advisory Commission says the save rate for Austin’s no-kill policy is 93 percent. It was 98 percent last year.

“We are going to be in the same position three months, six months down the road because we are going to get the wrong person,” said Tucker, who’s also a current board member for Texas Pets Alive!

Dr. Jefferson said a one-point decrease is the equivalent of 150 animals dying.

The effort to hire a Chief Animal Services Officer has been difficult for city management. Austin Pets Alive! has called the final two candidates unqualified. The shelter said a bad hire could threaten the integrity of Austin’s no-kill policy.

“We’ve worked for the last 10 years to make Austin the largest no-kill city in the country and we do not want to go backwards,” Dr. Jefferson said.

A city spokesperson said there were several rounds of interviews with qualified candidates. Those opposed said they just wish they were a part of the conversation in the first place. The last two people to hold the position were hired through a process where several groups of stakeholders thoroughly vetted them.

“That process has been largely abandoned and a complete 180 has been done in a process that shuts the public out,” Tucker said

While most will agree that the two candidates do have great experience, critics say they won’t be able to handle Austin’s high animal intake.

“If anyone comes in from the community that is saving fewer animals or a smaller percent of animals, they will not be able to survive in this city because the work is so extreme to be able to get all of the 15,000 animals out alive every year,” Dr. Jefferson said.

While the city said they are confident with their candidates, many hope the hiring process is reopened.