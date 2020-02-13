Conan O’Brien will bring his late night show to Austin for a special taping in March

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Conan O’Brien speaks onstage during AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late talk show host Conan O’Brien is making his way to Austin in March for two special live taping of his TBS show.

The Paramount Theatre in Austin announced the show through an Instagram post. The shows dubbed “Conan & Friends” will tape on March 29 at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Conan will be joined by fellow comedians Ismo, Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, and Tommy Johnagin.

Tickets for the live tapings of Conan & Friends go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Team Coco website.

In November, Conan’s fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon brought The Tonight Show to UT Campus for a special campus episode.

During his visit Fallon surprised three UT students by announcing during the taping that the show’s partner Samsung has offered to pay for the remainder of their college tuition.