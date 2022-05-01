AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Sri Lankan community rallied at the Texas State Capitol, calling for Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

Sunday’s rally was part of a country-wide protest where supporters stood together in all 50 states in solidarity with the citizens of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, creating extremely difficult living conditions for its people as food prices have risen dramatically.

“Sri Lankans who live in Austin have family members, parents, sisters, brothers [who] live in Sri Lanka. They are going through so many hardships,” organizer Nirasha Jayasiri said.