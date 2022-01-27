Community remembers pediatrician killed during SWAT standoff a year ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vigil was held Wednesday night in remembrance of a doctor who was killed in her office a year ago.

Community members gathered outside Children’s Medical Group near MoPac and West 35th Street to honor Dr. Lindley Dodson, a pediatric doctor who was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff at the clinic.

The Austin Police Department said Dr. Bharat Narumanchi killed Dodson and then killed himself inside the clinic. Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer before the incident and reportedly was rejected when he applied for a volunteer opportunity at the clinic.

APD said the homicide investigation is closed since Narumanchi is dead and the case report won’t be released because there aren’t any charges filed.

An outpouring of community support happened shortly after the incident. A GoFundMe account is active and was created for Dodson’s family and the clinic. It has raised nearly $164,000.