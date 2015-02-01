Community provides input on new downtown MetroRail station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to grow, so does the traffic on local roads. Thus, some commuters have taken to Austin’s single-route train network, MetroRail, as an alternative to gridlock. Capital Metro says the trains are busting at the seems, though, often at standing-room-only during rush hour.

As part of Project Connect: Gateway, Capital Metro is working to build a new, permanent Downtown MetroRail Station to replace the temporary facility that currently serves downtown riders. Project officials hope it would provide relief to station crowding and offer an inviting, public space for transit users, pedestrians and cyclists. The community had a chance to ask questions and provide comments on the new development at a public workshop Saturday.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is spark people’s imagination and say what kind of creative, innovative, beautiful things can we have there that really make this a great public space,” said Todd Hemingson, Vice President of Strategic Planning & Development for Capital Metro.

Capital Metro plans to use part of two grants totaling more than $60-million to construct the new station. Anyone who missed Saturday’s meeting can attend an online workshop February 4 from 12 to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.