Commercial battle brewing over Pres. Trump’s supreme court nominee

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A pro-Obamacare political action group is launching a new television and online ad campaign aimed at building opposition against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The group, Protect Our Care, announced it’s launching ads in: Maine, Alaska, and Nevada. You can watch the ad posted to YouTube below.

“Brett Kavanaugh was hand-picked to be a rubber stamp for President Trump’s anti-health care agenda, which is driving up costs and reducing health care for all of us.” said the group in a statement released on Monday.

On Wednesday, a pro-Trump political action committee will resume an ad campaign supporting Judge Kavanaugh. The group, America First Policies, will spend $1.4 million dollars to air ads in Indiana, West Virginia, and North Dakota.

The pro-Kavanaugh ads are expected to air until September 5th.

The Senate is on recess the week of August 6th but Protect Our Care said it also planned to lobby Senator’s staff during the summer break.