AUSTIN (KXAN) – A comic-con style convention featuring celebrities, creators, cosplayers and voice actors is coming to the Austin Convention Center Sept. 1-3.

The organizers of GalaxyCon Austin said the three-day convention will feature more than 150 guests as well as photo ops, Q&As, panels, costume contests, cosplay events, workshops, parties, gaming tournaments and celebrity meet and greets.

According to GalaxyCon, the guest list includes:

Charlie Cox – Daredevil, The Defenders, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Krysten Ritter – Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Breaking Bad

David Boreanaz – Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bones

Mike Tyson – Legendary Boxing Champion, The Hangover, Mike Tyson Mysteries

Andy Serkis – The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Planet of the Apes, The Batman, Black Panther

Vincent D’Onofrio – Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil, Hawkeye, Full Metal Jacket

Stephen Amell – CW’s Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Heels

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows, Archer, Cruella

Harvey Guillen – What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle, The Thundermans

Richard Dreyfuss – Jaws, Close Encounters of The Third Kind, Stakeout, What About Bob?

Steve Burns – Steve in Blue’s Clues

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul

Star Trek cast members William Shatner (James T. Kirk), Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov), Brent Spiner (Data), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Levar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Terry Farrell (Jadzia Dax), Evan Evagora (Elnor) and Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher)

A Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World Reunion featuring Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Will Friedle (Eric), Rider Strong (Shawn), and Trina McGee (Angela)

“We’re thrilled to bring a world-class show to Austin,” said Mike Broder, President and Founder of GalaxyCon. “There hasn’t been a large-scale comic-con event in the area for several years, and we’re excited to connect fans in the region with their favorite celebrities and creators. We have rarely seen so much enthusiasm from our guests for a new city launch. Everyone wants to come to Austin!”

Tickets are on sale now.