Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus outbreak

(WJW) – In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in the country that is closing schools, businesses, main attractions and events, Comcast Cable is reaching out to low-income families to offer assistance so they can stay connected.

In their press release Comcast said, “We also know that for millions of low-income Americans who don’t have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important.”

Starting Monday, Comcast is putting in place two substantial program enhancements to help low-income families.

Here is the breakdown on the packages: