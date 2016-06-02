Comal school bus driver accused of indecency with a child

Editor’s Note: The charge against Raymond Francis Parizo Jr. has been dropped and the case was dismissed by a Guadalupe County judge “without prejudice,” meaning the case is still open for prosecution in the future. Parizo and his attorney are now working to have the arrest expunged from his record.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a New Braunfels man wanted on a single charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

Raymond Francis Parizo, Jr., 42, who worked as a Comal ISD bus driver up until the warrant was issued, is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old family member.

On May 11, the alleged abuse was reported to New Braunfels police. Authorities searched Parizo’s apartment in the 400 block of Business 35 North, as well as a storage unit located in the 1800 block of S. Walnut Avenue. Several items were seized by police, including electronic devices, at both locations.

On May 24, police issued an arrest warrant for the man.

Comal ISD has cooperated fully with authorities, police say, and there is no evidence to suggest Parizo had any inappropriate contact with any students.

If convicted, the man faces two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The warrant for his arrest comes with a $125,000 bond, according to police. Additional charges may be filed.

Detectives are urging any other victims to come forward by contacting Detective Richard Groff at 830-221-4167.

Anyone with information on Parizo’s location is asked to call New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).