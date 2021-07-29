Colorado links 14 COVID cases to MLB All-Star Game events

A banner for the All-Star game hangs on the front of Coors Field near the sculpture entitled “The Player” after a news conference to kick off All-Star week Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health officials have linked 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases to events tied to the MLB All-Star Game.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the cases in their weekly outbreak list, which is released on Wednesdays. The outbreak was reported to the public health department on July 21.

The outbreak specifically refers to “events” related to the MLB All-Star Game, which lasted from July 8 through the All-Star Game on July 13.

About 49,000 people attended the actual game.

In a separate entry on the outbreak list, the Colorado Rockies reported eight cases in an outbreak first reported July 16.

In June, Colorado updated its outbreak definition to mean a cluster of five or more confirmed probable cases of COVID-19, except for in residential healthcare and correctional facilities, where an outbreak is still defined as two or more cases.