Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he is donating $100,000 to aid communities of color during the coronavirus pandemic.
He encouraged others to donate to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist disproportionate communities highly affected by the crisis.
The “Know Your Rights” campaign focuses on food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated populations to help slow the spread of the virus and provide the resources needed.
“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” the former 49ers quarterback said in a video he posted to Twitter. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”
