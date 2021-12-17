CNN: Committee believes Rick Perry wrote text urging plan to undermine 2020 election

Texas Gov. Rick Perry talks with media and supporters at the Blackwell Thurman Criminal Justice Center after he was booked, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, in Austin, Texas. Perry was indicted last week on charges of coercion and official oppression for publicly promising to veto $7.5 million for the state public integrity unit run. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (KXAN/CNN) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol believes former Texas Gov. Rick Perry wrote a text pushing a plan to undermine voting results in three states a day after the 2020 election, according to an exclusive report from CNN released Friday.

CNN reports the text was sent to Mark Meadows, who was the White House chief of staff at the time, and outlined an “AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY” for three state legislatures to ignore voters and deliver their states’ electors to Donald Trump.

CNN attributes the details to three sources “familiar with the House Committee investigation.”

The news outlet reports a spokesman for Perry, who served as Energy Secretary under Trump, said Perry denies writing the text, although CNN claims it confirmed with “multiple people” the phone number the House committee found to be linked with the text is Perry’s number.

The news organization also reported the number shows up in databases as belonging to a James Richard Perry of Texas, Perry’s full name, and even further, CNN found the number in a second database to be registered to a Department of Energy email linked to Perry when he was secretary.

CNN said the Nov. 4, 2020 text message was presented on the House floor Tuesday night. It reads: “HERE’s an AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY: Why can t (sic) the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS.”

The committee conducting the investigation did not comment to CNN on the text’s author.

CNN reports the text message was included in thousands of documents Meadows turned over to the committee. Read the full CNN report online.