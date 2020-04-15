Clinics, COVID-19 test sites opening in eastern Travis Co. to address racial disparities

A patient comes in for a visit at the opening of CommUnityCare’s Hornsby Bend Clinic. Photo Courtesy Central Health.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As federal leaders and local governments warn of the ways in which COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting communities of color, Travis County’s Healthcare District (Central Health) is putting more resources into the county’s Eastern Crescent in an effort to curb those disparities locally. The first of these changes will begin Wednesday.

In a newsletter sent out by Central Health, the health district announced:

CommUnityCare’s Hornsby Bend Health Center will re-open April 15.

CommUnityCare’s Del Valle Health Center will re-open the week of April 20.

CommUnityCare plans to re-open health centers in Manor and Community First! Village (which offers permanent supportive housing for people exiting chronic homelessness) after the Del Valle Center is open.

Central Health said that CommUnityCare will keep opening more clinics as long as there are available staff members and enough protective equipment to do so. The Health District will also be expanding COVID-19 screening and testing options in Eastern Travis County.

CommUnityCare is aiming to begin testing on Friday, April 17 in Colony Park.

Drive-up testing will be offered Monday through Friday on a rotating basis in communities like Manor, Colony Park, Austin’s Colony/ Hornsby Bend, Del Valle, and Dove Springs.

CommUnityCare is working to find locations to do this testing that are conveniently located and have lots of parking and electricity.

CommUnityCare does not require an appointment, insurance, or payment for testing.

Drive-up testing sites will rely on the availability of test kits (Austin Public Health has said that while testing availability has increased, there are still not enough tests to meet the demand locally).

CommUnityCare’s drive-up testing site at Hancock Center at 41st and IH35 will remain open six days a week.

For information about testing, call CommUnityCare’s COVID-19 Hotline at 512-978-8775.

The newsletter sent out by Central Health acknowledges reports from other areas of the country showing that people of color and specifically African Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

While the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County by race largely aligns with the region’s demographics at this point, Central Texas said it is “working with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operation Center to ensure that our response to COVID-19 addresses racial disparities.”

Central Health went on to say that through working with their clinical providers, they are trying to reach communities of color and people with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Central Health linked to a report by UT Health Science Center Houston uploaded by KXAN. The report is based on the prevalence of several underlying risk factors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( including heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), current batsman, diabetes, kidney disease, and obesity).

Map and data from Mapping the Areas at Highest Risk of Severe COVID19 in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio study from UTHealth School of Public Health, Institute for Health Policy

KXAN covered that report which showed that The data revealed portions of north and east Austin, (primarily in East Austin, east of Interstate 35 and north of State Highway 71, and in north Austin, north of U.S. Highway 290 and east of the MoPac Expressway) where higher poverty levels are also reported, could see the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Outreach to the Eastern Crescent

Central Health said it has also been trying to reach community members in the Eastern Crescent who may be most vulnerable during this time.

Outreach by Central Health to communities in response to COVID-19. Graphic by Central Health.

The health district said it has contacted 500 people via text, made 602 calls (271 people reached), worked with congregations at twelve faith-based canters, communicated to 114 Facebook groups, and direct mailed 60,000 families living in low-income zip codes with a history of racial inequality.

Additionally, the health district has been hosting weekly virtual community conversations in English in Spanish.

“Your feedback and advocacy boost our outreach efforts to reach people and communities most susceptible to COVID-19 complications,” said Central Health CEO and president Mike Geeslin in the newsletter. “For Travis County, it’s communities of color, those living in poverty with a history of under-resourcing that are most susceptible.”

GREAT NEWS! @CentralHealthTX is reopening Eastern Crescent clinics and adding new testing sites. https://t.co/ZQSxuNaCoX pic.twitter.com/jVH6RPd1BA — Natasha Harper-Madison (@NatashaD1atx) April 15, 2020