AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS say a teen has serious injuries after falling approximately 40 feet off the side of a cliff early Thursday morning.

It says crews got the call at 2:39 a.m. off Loop 360 on the north end of the Pennybacker Bridge.

ATCEMS says crews were able to get the patient out by using ropes. As of 4 a.m., ATCEMS says paramedics were driving the teen to the hospital for treatment. The teen’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, ATCEMS said in a tweet.