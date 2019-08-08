Clash over Hotel Tax increase, Convention Center expansion take center stage at city council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a particularly animated city council meeting Thursday, many in attendance were focused on two things: the possibility of expanding the Austin Convention Center and the possibility of increasing the dollars collected from Hotel Occupancy Taxes.

The two are separate issues but have some interconnected parts.

Two items on Thursday’s agenda brought these issues to the surface.

Neither of these items have been voted on yet as of Thursday afternoon, the council will wait until after their executive session and after people signed up to speak have a say.

The first of these items is an emergency ordinance to increase Austin’s local Hotel Occupancy tax rate from 7% to 9% the price of a hotel room.

In an update last week, the council was told this ordinance would be ready for them to consider by the end of the council year, but after assessing the timing, city staff opted to post the emergency ordinance for Thursday’s meeting.

The ordinance states it aims to help “preserve the public peace, health, or safety” of the city. A supermajority of Travis County Commissioners Court made the trek to City Council (Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she had never been before) to urge caution and to ask the city to make a commitment to pay off their previous bond debt related to the HOT rate by 2021. The county officials present said that doing so would allow the county a chance to benefit from HOT dollars to do things like investing in the eastern portion of the county and redeveloping the Exposition Center.

Under the local government code of state law, the city is allowed to increase the HOT rate by 2% so long as that money is used for a convention center expansion. Travis County officials say that as the county has grown and tourism around the county has expanded, they’ve become more interested recently in exploring avenues through state law to allow for those HOT dollars to benefit the county as well.

City staff says that the additional HOT dollars would be needed for a convention center expansion and would also allow increased funding to go the promotion of arts and historic preservation.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN he believes increasing the Hotel Occupancy Tax rate is urgent and hopes the council approves it today, fearing the city will miss out on more hotel occupancy tax dollars the longer it waits.

Adler also said that he believes that even if the city approves this increase, the county could still benefit from the HOT dollars once the city pays off its previous bonds.

For the second item that touches on Hotel Tax dollars, the council will vote on whether to place Unconventional Austin PAC’s petition challenging convention center expansion on the November 2020 ballot.

Council voted unanimously in May to move forward with the process of expanding the convention center as part of the larger Palm District Plan and as part of an effort to increase funding for things like arts, music, and addressing homelessness. Though city leaders have been looking into the possibility of this increase for years, it was in May that council directed city staff to move forward with initiating the HOT increase “with any ordinances necessary.”

Unconventional Austin launched their PAC and a petition effort around the time council voted to start exploring expansion. They crafted an ordinance which calls for a different allocation of HOT dollars, giving less to the convention center. Unconventional has maintained they believe this would be legal under state law and would benefit local arts and businesses. But many others including Mayor Adler and the PHAM PAC, which was launched to oppose Unconventional, doubt that what Unconventional suggested in the petition is allowable and fear the petition may jeopardize funding streams the city has already vetted. Save our Springs Alliance is one of the major contributors to Unconventional, you can view KXAN’s reporting on their donors here.

By July, Unconventional had gathered more than 30,000 signatures on their petition. The City Clerk verified that 24,481 of those signatures were valid, enough to force the petition onto the ballot.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on this developing story.