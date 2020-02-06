City to potentially spend $675,000 on videos to promote Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council will vote on a contract Thursday with a video company to promote and market the city. Over the full length of the five-year contract, Woody Harrison Films would receive $675,000. (That’s Harrison, not Harrelson.)

Council documents say the company would cover a variety of events including meetings, consumer shows, banquets and receptions.

The city says “these promotional pieces will demonstrate the City’s facilities, capacities, versatility and functionality when marketing to potential clients seeking to plan their events in Austin, thus promoting economic opportunities and future business growth.”

City departments funding the contract would include the Convention Center ($270,000), Economic Development ($200,000), Financial Services Department & Others ($150,000), Communications and Public Information ($25,000) and Building Services ($30,000).