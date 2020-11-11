City offices, facilities, 3 COVID-19 testing sites closed for Veterans Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, a number of city offices and facilities are closed.

Closures include three COVID-19 testing sites, along with all Austin City Council offices and Austin Public Library curbside locations and phone reference services.

The three testing sites closed Wednesday are:

Little Walnut Creek Library

Givens Recreation Center

Southeast Library

The city says the St. John’s drive-thru testing site is still open via appointment through the city’s website. The Lark Center site at 1400 Tillery Street in Austin has walk-up testing available from 2-7 p.m., and the Pflugerville test site at 103 N. Railroad Rd. has walk-up testing available from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

All Austin Public Health COVID-19 testing sites will return to normal hours Thursday.

The Austin Animal Center is also closed due to Veterans Day, but tennis centers and golf courses under Austin Parks and Recreation are open.