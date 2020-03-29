City of Lubbock confirms first COVID-19 death

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed its first death related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The person who died was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions. He was a resident of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 10 additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5:00 p.m. on March 28, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 41. In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (1), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Yoakum County(1). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)