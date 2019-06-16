City of Liberty Hill issues boil water notice

NOVATO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing technician Todd Snider tests the flow of water after installing an aerator at a home on February 5, 2014 in Novato, California. Californians are installing water saving devices in their homes like low flow toilets, shower heads and aerators as residents are being asked to voluntarily reduce […]

The City of Liberty Hill has issued a boil water notice as a precautionary measure, according to the city’s Facebook page.

“Due to an electrical problem with our water tower, a drop in water pressure occurred (Saturday) night,” the post reads. On Monday, it specified all customers of the City of Liberty Hill Public Water system need to boil water before drinking it, using it for cooking, washing hands or faces or brushing teeth.

People should bring their water to a rolling boil for 2 minutes before consuming, or they can buy bottled water or get it from a different source.

The city will notify customers when the notice is lifted. It didn’t specify when it thought that would happen.