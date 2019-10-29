City of Lakeway officials seek feedback on transportation study

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Lakeway is one of many Central Texas cities experiencing a boom in growth. In July, city council approved a transportation study in an effort to combat the increasing traffic.

“Everyone continues to grow and we’re just trying to find better ways to help relieve some of that congestion as the growth continues,” Jarrod Wise, the city’s communication director said. “People have their hearts built in this city so part of it is making it more accessible for our residents and our visitors so it’s not a traffic nightmare.”

The nearly $130,000 Huitt-Zollars study will help identify short and long-term multi-modal projects with a focus on finding better connections and improving roads.

“We do still have some roads that are not paved, we have some roads that just stop and don’t go anywhere,” Wise said. “There are a lot of different projects we could focus on it just depends on the open house feedback.”

The study, a first for the city, began in August and preliminary findings have identified 10 areas for potential projects:

Serene Hills from Flintrock to Lakeway Blvd

Flintrock from dead-end to Bee Creek (or extension of Flintrock to Bee Creek Rd.)

Main Street between 620 & Lohmans

Lohmans Spur from Lohmans to Main Street

Medical Drive from Birrell to Lohmans

Clubhouse to Clara Van connection

Clara Van to Meadowlark connection

Farris Drive from Gebron to Meadowlark

O-Reilly & Pyramid between the two schools

North to South running Shared Use Path

Additional sidewalk gaps within the City

City officials said what the projects for these areas could look like depends on the community feedback they receive.

“That’s why we’re really encouraging people to come to the open house because this is really our one time when we’re going to get all that input at once,” Wise said and added the study is not limited to the 10 areas.

Some drivers along Main Street near the busy Oaks at Lakeway shopping center and H-E-B said they would like to see Main Street expanded.

“If Main Street would just cut through and hit Lohmans Crossing or Lohmans Spur or whatever (the city is) planning that would make our lives so much easier and I think it would be so much safer so we wouldn’t have to get on Ranch to Market 620 and we wouldn’t have to clog up at the shopping center parking lot,” Adrian Buchanan said.

Tuesday, the city’s Transportation Steering Committee will host a public open house from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lakeway Activity Center located at 105 Cross Creek.