City of Kyle Proposition A looks to create new police headquarters

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)— Voters in the city of Kyle will decide on a proposition that is aimed to construct a new Public Safety Center for the community.

Construction on the Public Safety Center would begin in spring 2021 and last about 14 months, according to the city. It would be located at Marketplace Avenue at Kohler’s Crossing.

Proposition A is looking to increase property tax for Kyle residents to finance the $37 million project, according to the City of Kyle. If passed, any tax rate impact won’t be in effect until October 2021 due to COVID-19.

After October 2021, property owners in Kyle would see their property tax rate increase about $13.50 per month, or totaling at about $160.50 per year, according to the City of Kyle.

The goal of the proposition is to create one central location for the Kyle Police Department, which is currently operating out of three different buildings in downtown Kyle. In 2011 a facility assessment conducted on the Kyle Police Department found that it would need 38,496 square feet of facility space to operate by 2029. The facility space needs would grow to 41,199 square feet by 2039, according to the city.

In 2018, a task force was developed to research and design the Public Safety Center for bond consideration. The new Public Safety Center would provide 64,000 square feet.

The city said this proposition would help better serve its population of over 50,000 residents.