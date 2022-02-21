City of Kyle may restrict new gas stations, car washes, storage facilities

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Gas stations, car washes and storage facilities can all be useful businesses for growing cities, but some people in Kyle say they have way too many of them.

Now, the city council is considering limiting those types of businesses.

According to city leaders, Kyle has 26 gas stations, nine car washes and six storage facilities. They say for a town of about 50,000 people, they only need 15 gas stations, about two-and-a-half car washes and about two-and-a-half storage facilities on average.

Council members agreed that all three types of businesses were important, but they want to find a balance that helps improve Kyle’s quality of life and development.

“I very strongly for myself am on the other side of the fence as it relates to restricting gas stations and car washes,” said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell. “The gas station car washes are convenience, retail and small pieces of land that are used by the people in the neighborhoods.”

Council members didn’t vote on the proposal, but they will discuss the topic at their upcoming meetings.