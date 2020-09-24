City of Kyle donates more than $200K to students for thousands of new devices

Kyle’s mayor signed an agreement donating more than $200,000 to Hays CISD for new devices. (Photo courtesy Mayor Travis Mitchell)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)– This week, the City of Kyle agreed to donate the last of its CARES Act funding to Hays CISD, with a fund match from the Texas Education Agency.

Mayor Travis Mitchell says $210,000 will go towards new devices for Kyle students.

Between the city’s donation and TEA match, Mitchell says a total of 2,000 new Chromebooks and 1,000 new iPads will be purchased.

A spokesperson for Hays CISD says they are “very excited about the assistance.”

“Beyond just the check, we are proud to have such a strong partnership with the city. That translates to benefits for our families and students in immeasurable ways,” says Tim Savoy.

Last week, the City of Seguin made a similar commitment of $59,050 to their school district.

“These dollars will support the purchase of additional laptops and wifi hotspots to support remote learning during this pandemic,” the school district stated in a Facebook post.

The school district says with the TEA’s dollar-for-dollar match, it will receive a total of $120,000.