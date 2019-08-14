City of Georgetown asked to return $100,000 grant for ‘virtual power plant’

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown is being asked to return a $100,000 grant it received from Bloomberg Philanthropies for winning their 2018 Mayors Challenge.

The Mayors Challenge was a nationwide competition to encourage city leaders to pioneer new ways to combat the most difficult problems facing America. Georgetown won the grant with a solar sustainability map that cataloged how much sun each property in their jurisdiction received. The plan was to then pay property owners to let the city install solar panels to their homes that would feed into the broader power grid, a virtual power plant.

According to a release from Bloomberg Philanthropies, after a conversation with Georgetown city leaders, it was determined that now is not the best time to proceed with the proposed project.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is terminating their agreement with the city and has requested the prompt return of the $100,000 from the grant. According to the mayor’s office, the money should be returned within the week and the city has not spent any money.