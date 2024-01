BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Blanco is without “water service citywide” due to a water leak that occurred, the city said on social media Monday.

Around 7 p.m., the city said the water leak happened at U.S. 281 and Fourth Street in Blanco, which is southwest of Austin.

Furthermore, Inframark and the Texas Department of Transportation were working to restore service, according to the city.

