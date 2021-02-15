City of Austin website and 311 phone service offline

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As of Monday morning at 9 a.m., with temperatures near the single digits and power cut to thousands of homes, the City of Austin’s website was down the city’s 311 phone service was not functioning.

It is not clear why the city’s website and 311 service—both key resources during a severe weather event—are currently unavailable or when they went offline. The city’s website was showing an “Error 20” message, when KXAN attempted multiple times to connect Monday morning.

KXAN has reached out to the city for more information, and we will be posting alternative website links and available information provided by the city when those become available.

Austin Energy’s website is online and has information on the current power outages.

You can find more information on the unfolding winter storm, power outages and conserving energy here. Central Texans are urged not to drive if possible.

KXAN Live Blog brings you updated information on the winter storm.

Central Texas has been experiencing power outages, including planned rolling blackouts due to high electricity demand.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the planned outages “shed” about 10,500 megawatts of power at the highest point, which is enough to “serve approximately two million homes.”

You can find real time data and information on the state’s electrical grid, power demand, usage and the “rotating outages” at ERCOT’s website.

Austin 311 Down

Austin’s 311 services appear to be down as well. As of 9 a.m. the phone line was providing a recording saying, “your call has been forwarded to an automated voice messaging system. 512-749-9311 is not available. The mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time. Goodbye.”

Austin 311 services, including complaint data, are typically available through the city’s website. Due to the current outage, those are not available either.