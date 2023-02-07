AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said it’s hosting a news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss recovery efforts from last week’s winter storm.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, officials from Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation will be in attendance, according to a press release.

The city said close to 200 employees from the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments were clearing the public right of way of downed trees and debris.

They are said to be using a “grid system approach” to confirm debris has been cleared.

“Teams are assigned to specific sectors of the city to clear obstructions and confirm when their assigned area has been cleared for mobility,” according to a press release.

The city said, as of now, 927 debris removal requests have been completed since the beginning of the winter storm.

