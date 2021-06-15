City of Austin to lay out vision for developments near Rainey Street in virtual meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The public will have the chance to weigh in on an area of downtown Austin that’s rapidly changing.

The Palm District is right next to Interstate 35 and includes Rainey Street, the Austin Convention Center and the Red River area.

The eastern edge of downtown is home to the Palm School — the first public school in Austin. The Mexican American Cultural Center is also in the district.

With all the history and future plans, the city wants to make sure there is a comprehensive plan about improving housing, safety and cultural development.

There was a virtual meeting Tuesday morning to help explain the vision.

“A vision that we can actually partner with stakeholders, with community, with property owners in the district to move forward toward making sure that that vision is real, and that the plan that we create for the district doesn’t just sit on a shelf,” said Stevie Greathouse, program manager with Austin Planning and Zoning.

There’s another virtual meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Sign up online here.