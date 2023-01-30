AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Central Texas under a winter storm warning continuing through Wednesday, the City of Austin provided official information on its website for the public about how to stay prepared during the freeze event.

Cold Weather Shelters will be activated Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, according to the website.

The Cold Weather Shelters are activated when:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees, with rain/wet

35 degrees, with wind chill of 32 or colder

The city uses the National Weather Service weather report at Camp Mabry as the official location for assessing temperatures due to its central location and proximity to downtown Austin, the website said.

According to the website. city park facilities and libraries will serve as warming shelters during normal business hours.

For more information on what is available during the ice event, visit the Active Information City Hub on the city website.