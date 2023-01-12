AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is turning to middle and high school students to help drivers stay safe during floods.

The city’s Watershed Protection Department on Wednesday launched its first annual Flood Safety Video contest.

According to the city announcement, all Austin area 6th through 12th-grade students can create a public service announcement showing drivers the importance of “Turn Around — Don’t Drown.”

Contest winners will receive a $100 gift card and other prizes.

The city will announce nine total winners with three categories (individual, foreign language, group) in three grade levels (6-8, 9-10, 11-12).

According to the announcement, the videos must be horizontal and be 30 seconds or less. They should encourage drivers to make safe decisions and not drive on flooded roads.

Videos can’t contain offensive or copyrighted materials.

Entries must be received by March 31. The winners will be announced on April 7.

You can find more details about the contest here.