City of Austin introduces new curbside trash, recycling collection app

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin Resource Recovery has launched an app that will help with staying up to date with all things trash.

The app lets customers create reminders for regular trash pick-up, recycling, compost and other curbside collections. It’ll also send alerts if there are delays or service interruptions.

“It is more important than ever for Austinites to stay informed of changes to their regular routines,” said Austin Resource Recovery Director Ken Snipes. “We have all been impacted by big changes these last few weeks, and the launch of this app is just one small way to stay up-to-date on any impact to collection services in the future.”

ARR is also asking that any items for pick-up are bagged and securely tied to ensure the safety of its employees. For curbside composting customers, they recommenced BPI-certified bags or paper, and recyclables should stay loose in carts for collection.

The city has also waived all fees for extra trash during this time. Additionally, the Recycling and Reuse Drop-off Center is closed until further notice.