City of Austin composting program to expand by more than 50,000 homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) announced Tuesday an expansion to the Curbside Composting Collection program which will go into effect September 23.

The program, which currently services about 95,000 homes, will expand by 56% to include a total of over 148,000 homes. ARR said that will include close to 75% of all its customers.

“As we expand this program to more customers, we keep more compostable material out of area landfills, and make larger strides toward achieving Austin’s Zero Waste Goal,” said Richard McHale, Interim Director of ARR.

Austin’s Zero Waste Goal is a commitment by the city to reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90% by 2040, according to the city’s website.

Residents included in the expansion should have received a postcard from ARR in July notifying them of their new service. This site tells you if you’ll be affected by the expansion.