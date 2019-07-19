City of Austin announces the musicians selected for digital tip jar program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Music and Entertainment Division, within the Economic Development Department, has selected 10 local musicians and bands to be a part of their digital tipping grant program known as “Tip the Band.”

The program allows fans to give artists money, using a debit or credit card through a special device from DipJar. The idea is to help local musicians keep up with the rising cost of living.

Over 100 musicians and bands sent applications for the program to the Music & Entertainment Division. The applicants were reviewed by an independent panel of professionals from the music industry.

The 10 applicants selected are:

Those selected for the program will use the new devices at live performances for a six-month period. They are also required to market and promote the use of “Tip the Band.” After the six-month period, they must submit a report on the program and can decide if they want to keep using the device.

“There are certainly methods now for musicians to collect digital tips, but not as instantaneously or seamlessly as this tool,” said Music and Entertainment Division Manager Erica Shamaly. “Research shows additional steps, like opening an app and searching for an account, decreases the likelihood of fans following through on tipping. This pilot will be an invaluable opportunity to see if this tool works to add more income to musicians’ existing compensation.”

According to the Music & Entertainment Division, the intended outcome of the digital tip jar is to increase musician compensation and address the pressure of affordability felt by the creative class in the city. They also hope the digital tip jar will promote the practice of tipping local musicians

About 6% of the total tip, plus 17 cents per transaction, paid to performers will go towards DipJar’s processing fees.