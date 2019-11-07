City improvements to Shoal Creek Blvd raise safety concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Transportation Department began work on Shoal Creek Boulevard this past summer after moving forward with two plans.

The city is improving over five miles of boulevard stretching from 38th Street to U.S. 183. Due to the boulevard’s structure, transportation officials divided the road into two sections.

For the lower section, which stretches from 38th Street to Foster Lane, the city decided on Alternative E, a two-way protected bikeway on the westside and parking only on the east side of the road.

This plan also includes a new pedestrian and bicycle underpass at Ranch Road 2222, improved intersections, new pedestrian crossings and sidewalks.

Along the upper section that stretches from Foster Lane to US 183, the city selected Alternative Y which consists of a one-way protected bikeway on both sides of Shoal Creek Boulevard.

However, now that city crews have begun working on the improvements some neighbors are not happy with the changes they’re seeing.

This morning on KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shares why some neighbors say the changes pose safety concerns and what they want the city to do.