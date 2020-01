The city’s bus service runs Monday through Friday and is operated by CARTS. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Finding a solution to daily traffic struggles is not just a conversation in Austin. Growing cities around the capitol are having the same conversation.

On Tuesday, the City of San Marcos wants to get your feedback about its Five-Year Strategic Transit plan. The community will be asked to look over plans that include redesigns and other concepts.

Click here for a list of community meetings.