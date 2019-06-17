City Council set to vote on extra funds for Shoal Creek landslide repair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is set to vote this week after the Watershed Protection Department asked for an added $7.5 million for repairs to portion Shoal Creek trail after landslides, according to a memo filed last week by the department.

Since the May 2018 landslide along the Shoal Creek trail on the stretch between 24th Street and Shoal Creek Boulevard, Watershed Protection officials have noticed movement at the top and bottom of the slope due to the wet weather.

The Watershed Protection Department says the goal of the project is to keep it at the set price of $12.5 million but are asking for the extra funds for unexpected costs. This brings the total to $20 million for the emergency design-build contract.

Several people who use the trail who spoke with KXAN said they support the effort and are ready to see the fixed. “It was sad to see it go,” Kristen Jones said. “I would love to see it repaired.”

“I just know the trail walkers would love for the trail to be open again,” added Emily Murray.

“Pease Park Conservancy definitely supports the allocation of the funds by city council, we want to see the project move forward to address what we recognize as a significant safety issue along the trail and we want to see that portion of the trail reopened as soon as possible,” Heath Riddles, the Pease Park Conservancy CEO said.