City council members consider ban on motorized scooters in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Some city council members want to outlaw motorized scooters in San Marcos, making it a Class C misdemeanor to use them.

The measure would ban certain types of scooters from any public area, including parks and sidewalks, and would apply to both scooter companies and individuals.

“This purpose is very simply to save lives and prevent injuries,” said Lee Hitchcock, San Marcos director of general services, who added the cities of New Braunfels, Fredericksburg and Dripping Springs all have similar bans.

Hitchcock says the city does not have proper infrastructure to accommodate motorized scooters.

Those caught using a motorized scooter could be fined $25 to $500 and an unattended motorized scooter could be impounded.

The measure passed first reading Tuesday night 5-1, with council member Maxfield Baker opposing.

“I’m afraid of the reverberating message we’re sending out by reducing the amount of alternative modes of transportation,” Baker said Tuesday night.

The ban would not apply to mopeds, motor-assisted bicycles or motorized mobility devices for people with disabilities.

The measure goes to second reading at the January 7, 2020 city council meeting.

Council has directed staff to come up with a transition plan to delay an effective date and let the public know about the potential new policy before issuing citations.