City Council likely to approve trash bins under overpasses ahead of TxDOT cleanup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of the items topping Thursday’s Austin City Council agenda:

Speeding up the rebate process

One proposal would allow Austin Energy to issue multifamily and commercial energy efficiency rebates without City Council approval.

In the past, Austin Energy has sought City Council approval for each of these rebates, adding 60 to 90 days for completion of a project — depending on rebate timing, Electric Utility Commission, Resource Management Commission, and City Council agenda scheduling.

If passed, Austin Energy could issue rebates to customers during FY 2019-20 for energy efficiency improvements up to the approved budgeted amount of $4,455,000.

This would not change customers’ criteria for the rebate program.

Trash cans under overpasses

Council is expected to approve an agreement with TxDOT in order to install trash cans under overpasses and bridges that are in the state’s right-of-way. The goal is to limit trash and debris in areas under I-35, U.S. 183, Loop 1, and U.S. 290.

The city says it will decide where to place the trash cans based on data that has been collected as part of the Violet Bag Project Pilot and observations from services being performed now.

Austin currently conducts monthly cleanups under overpasses, where those experiencing homelessness often camp. TxDOT— at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott — will move to clean out homeless camps beneath state overpasses in Austin beginning Monday.

“Automatic Aid” agreement

Council is also expected to approve an “automatic aid agreement” with Travis County Emergency Service Districts, Williamson County ESDs, and the cities of Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock, and Georgetown.

“Automatic Aid” refers to automatically dispatching the nearest available first responders to an emergency. The goal is to improve response times, especially to those living along jurisdictional boundaries. The agreement is for an initial term of one year, with up to nine additional one-year terms.

Since February 2013, the Austin Fire Department has had Automatic Aid agreements with Travis County ESDs. Over the last year, the Travis County Fire Chiefs have been meeting with Williamson County Fire Chiefs from the Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, Hutto, Sam Bass and Jollyville Fire Departments.

Investment in Austin manufacturing

Council will take up another proposal to finalize an interlocal agreement with Austin Community College. This would provide $50,000 a year for three years toward ACC’s IMPACT Lab.

This stands for “Innovative Manufacturing Prototype Acceleration Central Texas Lab,” and is Austin’s first innovation center focused on physical product development and manufacturing. This funding would add to a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Authority.

According to council documents, the Austin manufacturing industry employs over 57,000 people, but is roughly one-fifth the size of Dallas and Houston.