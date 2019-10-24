City considering whether to let creek water flow into Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city of Austin is considering whether to install gates in the upstream dam of Barton Springs Pool, allowing creek water to flow through the pool for the first time in decades.

Watershed Protection officials say the city is still studying the impact on swimmers and ecosystem alike.

Restoring the natural flow of water through Barton Springs Pool has been identified as one of the city’s goals in its Barton Springs Pool Master Plan.

Officials say potential benefits include mitigating sediment discharges by increasing the water turnover rate and improving the ecosystem of the pool.

Two endangered salamander species live in the pool.

The idea has been met with resistance from swimmers and users of the pool, who say the jury is still out on how the change would affect water quality.

According to a 2018 study, E. Coli levels in Barton Creek were 4.8 to 62.3 MPN/100 ml higher than in the Springs. The city says the creek levels still meet recreational standards.

Openings in the pool’s upstream dam existed prior to 1975, when a bypass tunnel was installed to divert Barton Creek water from going into the pool.

Except during flood conditions, the only water that comes into the pool is fed from the spring underground.