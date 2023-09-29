TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A petition signed by more than 1,300 Taylor residents was approved by the City of Taylor and the city clerk in an attempt to overturn a pay increase for city council members, a city spokesperson confirmed to KXAN Friday.

The petition was submitted by Terry Burris, the man who started the petition.

“Most were upset that the council gave themselves an increase,” Burris said.

On Aug. 17, after nearly a year of discussing pay compensation, council members voted 3-2 to approve an increase that would pay council members $500 for every meeting they attend and the mayor $750 for each meeting he attends.

Burris had to gather 940 signatures in order to make the petition valid. He set up at the local farmer’s market and saw a massive turnout from the community. He said 125 people showed up the first day to sign the petition, and in total, he received 1,345 signatures in 20 days.

As for the next steps, here is what the spokesperson told KXAN:

“Next, City Council will consider the petition. They will either amend the ordinance, repeal the ordinance, or place the referendum on the ballot in May 2024. I do not know when City Council will consider the petition, but it will likely be before the election is called, which happens in January.”